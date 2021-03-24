Lady Muckers Top Off Great V-Ball Season

In their final home game of this wild regular season Head Volleyball Coach Dakota Day Otteson and her Tonopah Lady Muckers hosted Liberty Baptist Academy. Otteson coached side-by-side with her passionate Assistant Coach Amber Carter.

Coach Otteson’s Lady Muckers would cruise to a straight set victory 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. The Tonopah Lady Muckers appear to be playing their best Volleyball of the season, headed into the homestretch.

The Lady Muckers travel to Ely, NV this Saturday to do battle at White Pine High School.

Adam Gonzalez, Tonopah Correspondent