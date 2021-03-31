Easter Celebrations – Lone Pine, Big Pine, & Bishop

Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021

7:00 a.m.- 8:00 a.m. – The annual Easter Sunrise Service will be held in Lone Pine, but not in the usual place – up in the Alabama’s. It will be in Spainhower Park in Lone Pine.

Hosted by the Lone Pine Church of the Nazarene, RCA Church, and Lone Pine Baptist Church.

Noon – 2:00 p.m. – Big Pine Easter Eggtravaganza – Mendenhall Park, drive through, Easter Bunny, eggs and goodies for the kids.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Church of the Sierras, 251 Sierra St, Bishop, Easter Concert & egg hunt, behind the church in the park . Bring Chairs or blankets.