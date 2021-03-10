Caltrans Has A New, Helpful App

Caltrans has released a new app, the Caltrans QuickMap. The comprehensive app posts everything in one’s area from road closures, location of moving snow plows, real-time traffic or highway cameras, electronic message boards, chain restrictions, CHP incidents, and road work delays.

The app is available in one’s smart phone app store. And its free to download. Stop by the Caltrans office in Bishop if you need help downloading. They’ll happy to help.

Online computer users may download at: quickmap.dot.ca.gov