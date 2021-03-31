Bishop Bronco Football is Back!

Friday Night Lights are back for the Bishop Union High School Bronco’s.

Friday, April 30, the team will travel to Orosi High School in Tulare County to face the Panthers. It will be a rematch of the 2019 CIF Division 6 title game.

The 6:00 p.m. game will be heard live on AM 1230 KBOV, with play-by-play announcer Adam Gonzalez, joined for the half-time show and the game wrap up with KIBS/KBOV’s Sport Director Ken Harrison.

Bronco Coach Arnie Palu stated he is trying to line up other opportunities for the Bronco’s to play under the quickly-changing COVID conditions on April 16 and 23.