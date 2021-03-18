BIg Doin’s in Big Pine

The Big Pine Civic Club has big plans for a hopefully upcoming post-COVID world – activities to get people out and active. 20 residents joined in on the club’s recent Zoom meeting.

April 4 – Easter “Eggtravaganza” with a drive-thru Easter Bunny and goodies for the kids. Mendhall Park – 12 noon – 2:00 p.m.

April 24 – Town Clean Up Day in honor of Earth Day. Two groups – Civic Club will clean up along Hwy. 395, Big Pine 411 group will clean up around town, focusing on illegal dumping. 9:00 a.m. meet up at Mendhall Park. All supplies will be provided.

July 4 – 4th of July Town BBQ.

Upcoming – Efforts to establish a Dog Park. Working with the County and LADWP to find an appropriate site. Resident Jodie Martinez is helping with the effort.

Upcoming – Efforts are beginning to establish a Disk Golf course in Big Pine.

Upcoming – The club is working towards replanting the Roosevelt Tree that needed to be cut down last Fall. Three tress are planned, including a Pinon Pine from the local tribe.

Check out our KIBS/KBOV Community Calendar on our website, Details will be updated when available.