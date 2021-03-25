Arrests Made in Bridgeport Double Homocide

In the early morning of November 9, 2020, a snowplow driver discovered two bodies on the shoulder of Highway 395, approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport. The victims, identified as William and Yesenia Larsen, husband and wife, from Burbank, California, had no known connection to Mono County.

Due to the unusual circumstances, the deaths were investigated as a double homicide. A thorough investigation ensued, which led our Investigators to the determination that several former business associates of the victims were connected to the deaths.

The investigation was presented to the Mono County District Attorney’s Office on March 18, 2021, for consideration of filing charges for the deaths of William and Yesenia Larsen. The District Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for: Bradley Kohorst, age 35; Cory Spurlock, age 33; and Orit Oged, age 32. Kohorst, Spurlock and Oged all reside in Missoula, Montana.

Bradley Kohorst was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, March 22, 2021. Cory Spurlock and Orit Oged were arrested in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday, March 25, 2021. All three remain in custody awaiting extradition to Mono County.

Every member of the Mono County Sheriff’s Office played a part in solving this crime. Our Investigators worked tirelessly to find justice for the families of William and Yesenia Larsen. This investigation proved to be complex and required the assistance of local, state and federal partners. We especially recognize the California Department of Justice – Special Operations Unit, whose guidance and direct support was invaluable.

Many thanks to the following agencies for helping us solve this crime: California DOJ Special Operations, Unit, FBI, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Chico Police Department, Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Phoenix Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Mono County District Attorney’s Office, Mono County Public Works, Mono County Search and Rescue, CHP, California Bureau of Forensic Services, DEA, and California Department of Transportation.

-from Mono County Sheriff’s Office

KIBS/KBOV News Notes: Reportedly the deaths may have occurred over a drug deal gone bad. Also there’s no update on the missing Redding, CA man that reportedly was carrying $400,000 to meet up with the homicide victims, in Reno, earlier in 2020. KIBS/KBOV News will follow up once more details are available.