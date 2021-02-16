TALK TO THE ANIMALS?

Wildcare Eastern Sierra, with approval from Inyo County, is now offering outdoor programs at their Keough Hot Spring Care Center. Attendance will be limited to small groups of 10 or less.

Small groups of 10 or less can meet our Wildlife Ambassadors Spirit and Bullitt (Red-tailed Hawks), Razzle-Dazzle (Common Raven), Ms. Walter (domestic pigeon) and Harvey (milksnake), with of course Safe distancing, masking, and other safety measures

There will be exhibits of bird nests, eggs and feathers, animal bones and antlers, turtle and tortoise shells, and more. Educational handouts will be available to take home.

The hour-long programs can be scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, or Sundays between the hours of 10:00 am and 1:00 pm and held in the front yard of the Center.

For further information or to schedule a program, call Wildcare at 760-872-1487.

Donations are always welcomed. One may support the work of Wildcare Eastern Sierra by recycling their CRV cans and bottles at Manor Market and asking them to donate the proceeds to Wildcare, as we do here at KIBS/KBOV.