LAWS RAILROAD MUSEUM INSTALLS NEW SIGN

You’ve seen it by now, the new Laws Railroad Museum’s sign at the Tri-County Fairgrounds on North Sierra Highway that was installed a few weeks ago.

“The old sign was about 20 years out of date,” said Museum volunteer Jay Smart, of the fading and dilapidated old sign. Smart is main organizer of the new sign program.

The non-profit organization raised about $13,000 for the new sign, with the help of a matching grant from the Death Valley Conservancy.

The two-man crew from the sign’s designers, Wesco, came up from Los Angeles to install the large signs.

We reported on KIBS/KBOV the day the sign was installed, that it will certainly attract more visitors to the museum, once reopened after the COVID situation.

But next time you drive by, notice some design features – the steam engine with Mt Tom behind, is almost an exact perspective of what waiting passengers at the station would have seen as the train pulled in. Also the 20-Mule Borax Team is an homage to the Death Valley group that help fund the project.