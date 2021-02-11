GET SHOT – ALL THE COVID-19 INFO

Here’s the information to get your COVID-19 vaccine in the Eastern Sierra and Western Nevada ( as of 2-11-21):

Open now to front line public workers, law enforcement, medical, restaurant workers, food handlers and residents over a certain age (see county policy)

INYO COUNTY (Purple Tier) Register for Inyo County Health Dept.-given vaccine (through NIH, SIH, or VONS): vaccine-info@inyocounty.us or by phone voice mail 760-873-3232. Ages 65+

MONO COUNTY (Purple Tier) Register for Mono County Health Dept.-given vaccine (community locations throughout Mono County or Mammoth Hospital) COVID19help@mono.ca.gov or by phone voice mail 760-924-1830. Ages 65+, 55+ with underlying health conditions.

NYE COUNTY, NV (Tonopah) Administered by pharmacies. Smith’s grocery store smithsfoodandrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated. Age 70+

Walgreens walgreens.comschedulevaccine.

Raley’s 775-482-6711

MINERAL COUNTY, NV (Hawthorne) Safeway. Age 70+ 775-945-3045.

Senior age 65+ through Mineral County Community Health 775-945-3657, or Mt. Grant Medical Clinic (referred by primary health care provider) 775-945-3668

Vaccines in California only available to permanent residents of each county. ID will be required. No guests, visitors, skiers, or 2nd homeowners.