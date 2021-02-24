BOMB THREAT CLOSE TONOPAH SCHOOLS

(From the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Febuary 24 @ 9:30 a.m.)

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office received information of a vague bomb threat to an non-specific Tonopah school. The threat was received via email. At this time, the threat does not appear to be valid however, every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of the public. Staff and students are working and attending remotely as a precaution and bomb detection dogs are being brought in to search the schools. The nye county sheriff’s office is investigation the source of the threat. No additional information is known at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update you.”