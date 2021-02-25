BISHOP LIONS CONTINUE TO SUPPORT WALKER VICTIMS

The Bishop Lions Club continues to support the victims of the Mountain View Fire in Walker that occurred on November 17, 2020.

Lion’s Club members recently received a check from Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for $2,805 earmarked for the clubs continuing effort to raise support funds. All but $500 of the large donation was raised locally from DWP employees. $500 was kicked in by DWP officials in Los Angeles.

The Bishop Lions Club had already raised $10,000 from their national organization, several hundreds of dollars were given previously from club members in the form of gift cards through the Bishop Volunteer Fire Departments efforts in December. The club also gathered donations from other Lions Clubs from Ridgecrest to Walker.

Four members of the Walker Lions Club lost their homes in the fire.