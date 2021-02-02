AIR SERVICE TO MAMMOTH CANCELED FOR THIS WINTER

Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT) announced it is postponing scheduled public charter service with Advanced Airlines.

“With all of the challenges from COVID-19 that we have endured for nearly a year, our decision-making on every aspect of visitation has been scrutinized,” explained MLT Executive Director John Urdi. “The decision not to fly scheduled public charter service with Advanced Airlines this year was the fiscally responsible thing to do.”

Despite the postponement of scheduled public charter service, Advanced Air will still offer private charter service to Mammoth Lakes with its 9-passenger King Air 350s.

“Mammoth Lakes Tourism has been a tremendous partner navigating these uncertain times,” said Levi Stockton, President Advanced Airlines. “We are thrilled to continue our relationship and bring ski enthusiasts safely and comfortably to the mountain next season.”

Next season, with commercial service scheduled to move to the Bishop Airport in December 2021, MLT will work exclusively with Advanced Airlines to provide scheduled public charter service to Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH). Additionally, the organization may look to expand past the current markets of Burbank, Carlsbad and Hawthorne to bring people to the region.

“We are thankful that the relationship we have built with the Advanced Airlines team will set us up for great things moving forward,” Urdi said. “Their flexibility and professionalism are a testament to our future relationship.”