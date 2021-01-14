TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS WIN PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

The Tri-County Fair has won the fair industry’s most coveted award, The Merrill Award, given by the Western Fairs Association (WFA) highlighting the Fair’s leadership and commitment to community excellence.

The Fair’s Drive-In and Tailgate Entertainment Venue took home the prestigious award. The Merrill Award is given to fairs that clearly demonstrate innovation, vision, creative management, excellence in marketing and commitment to community.

Jen McGuire, the Fairground’s CEO stated, “This is the Oscars of the Fair Industry. Bishop has never been nominated let alone brought home this award. It’s quite an honor. ”

The Fair also brought home the following awards in the Small Fairs Division: 1 st and 2nd place – Virtual Livestock Show 1st and 2nd place – Drive In Entertainment 1 st and 3rd place – Community Involvement

The Tri-County Fairgrounds would like to thank the community and numerous businesses that helped with the build of the Drive-In and sponsoring the venue. The Fairgrounds will be announcing a full entertainment line-up very soon.