OUR LISTENERS WIN !

Congratulations to Erin McCrea for winning the Grand Prize in our January “Pop Quiz & Win” contest. Offered once an hour on The Gary Young Morning Show last week, listeners tried to answer a country music pop quiz question. A correct answer garnered the contestant a $20 gift certificate to the Bishop Paiute Gas Station. A winner’s name was put into the Grand Prize drawing for $250 CASH!

By the way, listeners were only given three seconds to answer the quiz question, so one would not have time to google the answer.

KIBS would like to thank all of our contest sponsors for helping support this month’s fun.