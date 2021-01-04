“MR. BISHOP” PASSES FROM COVID

His loss will bring sadness to the communities of Bishop and Inyo County. He was the face of Bishop at travel, trade, and sports shows around the state on behalf of the Bishop Chamber of Commerce.

I first met Chuck 10 years go as a co-announcer for the Lone Pine Film Festival’s annual parade. I announced at the start of the parade, he – from the top of the Dow Villa Motel, halfway down the parade route.

I last saw him as promoter of the California High School Rodeo Assn. when he brought in the District Nine Queen for a radio interview just before Thanksgiving. He was happy and healthy then.

We will miss him here at KIBS/KBOV.