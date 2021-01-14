COVID VACCINE AVAILABLE NOW TO INYO/MONO RESIDENTS AGED 75+

Northern Inyo Hospital District announced that as of today, 300 vaccines are available to those residents age 75 and over.

Both Inyo and Mono Counties have moved into vaccine Tier Level 1B which includes those age 75 and over, along with frontline law enforcement, fire, EMT’s, and food service workers. Resident’s vaccines will be handled by the hospital. Those eligible fontline worker’s vaccine’s will be administered by the county’s health department.

Appointment phone lines are open through the Rural Health Care offices, Monday – Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 760-873-2078.

There will be an active waitlist and more vaccines are on the way. Approximately 1,700 county residents are over the age of 75 and qualify for the vaccine. Inoculations will continue until all in the age category have voluntarily received the shot, and their 21 – 28 day second dose.

Inoculations will take place inside the hospital’s lobby. One need not be a patient of the North Inyo Health Care system to receive a vaccine