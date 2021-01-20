COMING IN HOT

On Tuesday, January 19, around 9:00 a.m., A semi-truck driver traveling northbound on Main Street through Bishop, was notified by a passing motorist that her right rear tires on fire.

The truck pulled over into the Shell Y-Mart where the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department responded. The fire was visually extinguished by the time fire trucks arrived. Firefighters used a hand- held extinguisher insure the hot tires, wheels, and brake drums.

A quick inspection showed a brake line had ruptured, spraying flammable brake fluid over the hot brake drums and igniting.

No one was injured in the incident.