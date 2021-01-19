ADOPT A PIECE OF HIGHWAY 395

Thanks to the Sierra Trash Eliminators for their over-the-weekend- effort in picking up lots of trash along miles of Highway 395 in the Bishop area.

Their efforts augment Caltrans’ Adopt a Highway program, in which businesses and individuals may adopt a two mile section of state highways.

Adoptees are expected to pick up trash up to six times a year. Caltrans provides all the supplies – bags, gloves , safety vests, hardhats, trash picker-uppers, and safety training. Those participating get a sign posted on their section of a highway.

Locally, the program is very popular and a wait list exists for most sections of Hwy. 395. Currently there is only one section available for adoption in the Bishop area – in front of Bishop Ford from the Y, on Hwy 6.

Contact Caltrans’ Tom Scott for more information on adopting trash pick up on a local roadway. 760-872-0601.