SANTA COMING TO BISHOP AND LONE PINE

On Wednesday, December 23, starting at 5:30pm, Santa Claus will be visiting the Bishop area during “Operation Santa.”

He won’t be in his sleigh or with his reindeer. Instead, Bishop Police Officers, Inyo County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Bishop Firefighters will escort Santa through the streets of Bishop for a quick tour of our communities and spread holiday cheer before he returns to the North Pole!

If we aren’t visiting your neighborhood this season feel free to stop along the route to wave hello as Santa makes his way through the area and back to the North Pole!

In Lone Pine, alos on December 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., , look for Santa and the Golden Eagles Cheer Squad on the fire truck traveling around town.

Santa will have candy for the kids with stops on Lubkin Avenue, Pangborn, Bush Street, and the Alabama HIlls, and at the north and south end of town.