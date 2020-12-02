MONO COUNTY GOES PURPLE

The State of California issued a Tier Level Purple for Mono County early Tuesday morning, joining all but six counties in the very restrictive shut down due to COVID 19 conditions.

Dr. Tom Boo, the county’s Public Health Officer said in a published statement, “We received over 37 new positive test results (pre-Thanksgiving).” It brings the county to a 9.5% positivity rate of those tested. None of the new cases are as a result of the recent COVID infiltration of 260 positive cases at the USMC base above Bridgeport.

The state’s order reduces retail stores to 25% capacity, moves churches and indoor dining outside, closes liquor-only bars, and private offices need to work remotely.

Mono County does not release its recovered cases, or number of hospitalizations data, but Inyo County reports only one hospitalization in the last three weeks, no deaths, and has had a recovery rate of 78% of its 304 positive cases reported since March 15.