KIBS/KBOV SERVES THE “WHOLE” COMMUNITY

Not only does KIBS serve our listeners with the greatest country music, local news and sports, community service, and charity fundraising involvement, but we try to take care of our station’s wild animals and those of the Eastern Sierra.

Our studio has a bird feeder right outside our newsroom window. Filled with seed, it took the little birds almost week to find it, to start feeding. Now its become so popular with various small species, it needs to be filled two to three times a day.

We also recycle our cans and plastic bottles through Manor Market. The store’s recycling buy-back center donates the proceeds to Wildlife Eastern Sierra, dedicated to helping native wildlife through rehabilitation of injured, ill and orphaned birds and small animals.

Photo by Gary Young Photography