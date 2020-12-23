ARMED BURGLAR SOUGHT

In the early morning hours of December 22, numerous units of Mono County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple armed burglaries in the White Mountain Estates area of Chalfont.

The suspect was caught on a home security camera.

Do you recognize him? Contact MCSO.

Unconfirmed posts on social media reported one of the homes the suspect tried to rob was the home of a law enforcement officer. It was also reported the suspect headed into the desert area surrounding Chalfont. Additionally, Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol for suspect, south of the area, across the county line.