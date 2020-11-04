WYNONNA (YEAH, THAT WYNONNA) COMES TO BISHOP

Just announced for the 2021 TriCounty Fair, September 2 – 5, Wynonna & The Big Noise will perform on September 3, sponsored by 100.7 FM KIBS.

Her latest release, Recollections, is a captivating EP, which is both a literal and a figurative homecoming for the GRAMMY-winning songstress who recorded much of the collection while quarantining on her Tennessee farm in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced off the road for the first time in years, she found herself reconnecting with her roots.

Wynonna and her mom, as The Judds, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 15, but the ceremony was canceled due to COVID. It will be presented in a public ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard sometime in 2021.