VISIT DEATH VALLEY FREE

On Veterans Day, November 11, everyone is welcome to visit the park for free . . . but . . .

Starting on Veterans Day, November 11, veterans, Gold Star families, and 5th-grade students can visit Death Valley National Park (and many other federal lands) for FREE. The fee-free change is permanent under a new Department of the Interior policy.

Fifth-grade students and their families have free access to Death Valley National Park through August 31, 2021. The students must bring a voucher to get free entry, which is available at nps.gov/kids. Information on special discount or free passes to other groups is available at nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.

Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces and Gold Star families will have permanent free access to national parks. (A visitor may prove their status as a veteran or a Gold Star dependent by presenting one of the following: Department of Defense Identification Card, Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), Veteran ID Card, or Veteran’s designation on a state-issued driver’s license or identification card.)

(Photo courtesy of Death Valley National Park – Kurt Moses)