TOWN OF WALKER SAVED – 25% LOST HOMES

(UPDATED 10:30 a.m. 11-2020) The Mono County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Sallie Joseph, 69, was the sole fatality in the Walker FIre. She was found in the rubble of her burned home.

170 People sheltered at the emergency evac. center at the Carson Valley Inn on Tuesday night. 127 remained on Wednesday night. The Mountain View Fire is the largest and most destructive fire in Mono County in recent memory. The State has proclaimed a state of emergency for Walker and surrounding areas, freeing up immediate assistance.

(UPDATED 8:30 a.m. 11-20-20) A visit by KIBS/KBOV News to Walker yesterday – 48 hours after the start of the devastating fire, held a good surprise, All of the businesses along Highway 395 survived, contrary to early reports and mapping of damaged properties, which showed a possible wholesale destruction.

However as many as 25% of the homes were burned and damaged – representing about 100 families. Power was still out into last evening throughout all of Walker into the evening. For a complete fire report, listen the “News of the Day” on our website for November 20.

A resource center for returning residents should open today in the Coleville School gym. Now comes the opportunity to help our neighbors in Walker.

What appears to be needed the most is cash to agencies, so they can provide cash, gift cards, food, and temporary housing for those affected. The Mammoth Chamber of Commerce/Community Foundation is serving as the recipient of donations for the Northern Mono County Chamber in Walker. Donate Here.

The BIshop Salvation Army has received requests for help. They have plenty of food to offer Walker residents, They’re seeking financial donations. 760-872-2124.

Inyo County Office of Education is asking all of its school families to provide gifts cards for gas, food, clothing, home improvement stores, etc. The gift cards will be given directly to Superintendent of Schools for Mono County, Stacey Adler, who reports that four of her staff members, and 12 families lost their homes in Walker.

The American Red Cross, who immediately set up the evac. center at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden, NV can always use contributions. Be sure to earmark donations fo rthe Mountain View Fire in Walker, CA.