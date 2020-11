Thanks to the veterans at Bishop’s VFW Post 8988 for placing the beautiful flags up an down Main Street (Highway 395) on Veterans Day. They were up by 7:00 a.m. and taken down as the sun went down, per United States guidelines for patriotic flag displays.

Unfortunately the VFW’s annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Pioneer Cemetery was cancelled due to COVID.

Thank you veterans for your service, and a special salute to the Vietnam vets . . . Welcome Home!