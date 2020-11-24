TESLA ARRIVES IN BISHOP

Last Wednesday, November 18, a Tesla team turned on their 10 new charging stations located on Warren Street in Bishop.

The project was kinda kept under wraps by Tesla, because they say when they announce a new charging station project, Tesla owners inundate the company with info requests as to when it will be on line.

Destin Dishion, Public Works Director for Bishop reported Bishop was the number one requested new charging site in the country by Tesla owners .

Will signs be posted advising of the new charging stations? No, no need as Teslas almost drive themselves directly to a charging station.

Besides helping the environment, the charging stations mean Tesla owner will now have a reason hang out around town for an hour or two shopping and eating in our restaurants.

The nearest Tesla charging stations had been at The Village in Mammoth Lakes, and at the Museum of Western Film in Lone Pine.