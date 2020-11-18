SALVATION ARMY STUFFED A BUS

The Bishop Salvation Army stuffed an Eastern Sierra Transit bus with food and grocery donations last Saturday, It was their annual food drive to support families in Inyo and Mono Counties through the holidays.

The good folks of Bishop and two youth organizations brought 1,247 cans and food goods for the pantry. Six pallets of food were donated by Grocery Outlet.

KIBS/KBOV also hosted their 17th annual “Coats for Kids” receiving numerous donations of new or slightly used coats. The Salvation Army still needs coats for teenagers, sized XL and XXL. Drop off at the Salvation Army, 621 W. Line St.

With the closure of KMart in Bishop since last Christmas, Walmart has partnered with the Salvation Army to help BIshop resident purchase toys for those less fortunate. Go to: walmartangeltree.com and enter Bishop’s zip code 93514. One will see a registry list of what toys the Salvation Army needs. Walmart will ship the toys, free of charge, to the Bishop Salvation Army.

Reminder that a complete to-go Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at the Salvation Army offices on Turkey Day from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. No advance reservations needed.