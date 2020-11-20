LAST DAYS OF 2020 IN THE INYO (UPDATED 11-20-20)

If your favorite Nat’l Forest Service road or campground is not listed, it is already closed for the season (as of 11-19-20). All Visitor Centers and Ranger Stations are closed due to COVID, but answer the phone for assistance Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mono Lake Ranger District:

Roads open: Bodie Rd. (Hwy 270), Lundy Lake Rd. ,Hwy 120 E (Benton), Hwy 158 (June Lake Loop).

No open campgrounds

Mammoth Ranger District

Roads open: Mammoth Scenic Loop.

Campgrounds open: Mammoth Mtn. RV Park.

White Mountain Ranger District

Roads open: McGee Creek Rd., Rock Creek Road to the pack station, Buttermilk Rd., Hwy 168 to Aspendell, South Lake Rd to Bishop Creek Lodge., White Mountain Rd., Silver Canyon Rd. (4×4-high clearance expect winter damage), Wyman Canyon Rd. (4×4-high clearance), Big Pine Canyon.

Campgrounds Open: Horton (BLM), Goodale (BLM), Pleasant Valley (County), Pleasant Valley Pit (BLM), Bitterbrush (winter ops), Baker Creek (County), Taboose Creek (County), Tinnemaha Creek (County).

Mt Whitney Ranger District

Roads open: Onion Valley, Whitney Portal Rd., Foothill Road, Division Creek, Horseshoe Meadow .

Campgrounds open: Independence Creek (county), Tuttle Creek (BLM), Lower Grays Meadow (winter ops), ), Lone Pine (winter ops), Boulder Creek RV Resort (private), Portuguese Joe (county), Diaz Lake (County).

Christmas Tree Permits are online this year: Permits for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest: visit Recreation.gov and search for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Christmas Tree Permits (https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/0b7eb323-ebc7-11ea-98dd-e638fec87f2e).