INYO SCHOOLS GIVE GENEROUSLY TO FIRE VICTIMS

Shortly after Walker’s Mountain View Fire last week, the Inyo County Office of Education put out a call to all its schools, faculty, staff, parents, and school families, asking for a donation of gift cards for the victims of the fire.

“We wanted to get something in their hands before Thanksgiving,” said district Administrative Assistant Kristen Carr.

Reportedly, the Eastern Sierra Unified School District had four employees lose their homes and 12 families displaced.

On Tuesday, November 24, the district’s Barry Simpson handed over $4,080 in gift cards to the Eastern Sierra schools.

And the kids aren’t even in class this week!