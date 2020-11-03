INYO DEPUTIES GET HAIRY

During the month of November the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office will allow employees to forego shaving for No-Shave November.

The goal of No-Shave November is create public awareness for cancer by growing out hair (which many cancer patients lose) and donating the money that would normally be spent on grooming to a cancer-specific charity.

All employees were given the opportunity to participate; males can grow out their facial hair and females can grow out their leg hair. Each willing participant must donate $25 minimum, and anyone who does not wish to participate but wants to donate can do so as well.

Judging will be held on December 4, 2020 and the winner(s) will be memorialized with a plaque. All donations will be sent directly to Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance. Any member of the public can also donate by going to the following webpage: http://escanceralliance.org.

Inyo County Sheriff’s Department