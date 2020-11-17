HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES ANNOUNCED

Most of the Eastern Sierra high schools have provided KIBS/KBOV with their tentative schedules for a delayed and shortened football season, starting in January.
Keep in mind, of course, the schedule is still tentative, based on potential COVID restrictions. The Southern District of CIF is currently closed due to COVID concerns, and the Govenor may shut down numerous pubic social and academic activities.
Here’s the first few tentative scheduled match ups:
BIshop Broncos:
Jan. 22 vs. Burroughs HIgh, Ridgecrest
Feb. 5 vs. Rim of the World High, Lake Arrowhead
Feb. 13 @ Hanford West High , Hanford
Big PIne Warriors
Feb. 20 vs. Mammoth High
March 6 vs Lone Pine High
March 12 @ Trona HIgh
Lone Pine Golden Eagles
Jan 8 vs. Academy of Careers and Exploration, Helendale
Jan. 15 vs. Trona High
Jan. 22 vs Lancaster Baptist High
Tonopah Muckers
Jan. 15 vs. Lund High School, Lund, NV
Mammoth Huskies, Owens Valley Cubs, and Lee Vining Tigers TBA
The KIBS/KBOV Sports Team will be meeting shortly to determine the “Games of the Week” with play-by-play broadcasts, live from the home team field.