HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES ANNOUNCED

Most of the Eastern Sierra high schools have provided KIBS/KBOV with their tentative schedules for a delayed and shortened football season, starting in January.

Keep in mind, of course, the schedule is still tentative, based on potential COVID restrictions. The Southern District of CIF is currently closed due to COVID concerns, and the Govenor may shut down numerous pubic social and academic activities.

Here’s the first few tentative scheduled match ups:

BIshop Broncos:

Jan. 22 vs. Burroughs HIgh, Ridgecrest

Feb. 5 vs. Rim of the World High, Lake Arrowhead

Feb. 13 @ Hanford West High , Hanford

Big PIne Warriors

Feb. 20 vs. Mammoth High

March 6 vs Lone Pine High

March 12 @ Trona HIgh

Lone Pine Golden Eagles

Jan 8 vs. Academy of Careers and Exploration, Helendale

Jan. 15 vs. Trona High

Jan. 22 vs Lancaster Baptist High

Tonopah Muckers

Jan. 15 vs. Lund High School, Lund, NV

Mammoth Huskies, Owens Valley Cubs, and Lee Vining Tigers TBA

The KIBS/KBOV Sports Team will be meeting shortly to determine the “Games of the Week” with play-by-play broadcasts, live from the home team field.