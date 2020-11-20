HE’S BAAAAAACK! WELCOMING US TO THE HIGH SIERRA

For generations, Smokey Bear has welcomed summer northbound HIghway 395 campers, hikers, and anglers to the High Sierra at the Smokey Bear Flats pullout just past the Mammoth exit.

Young ones today, and those adults that remember sitting in the back of dad’s station wagon long ago, heading to their favorite vacation spot or campsite are always overjoyed to see Smokey and his big Hello wave.

Smokey usually disappears over the winter to protect him from the elements. Smokey no longer needs to go into “hibernation.” The Inyo National Forest placed a new, strong, metal sculptured, piece of art Smokey on November 18. He will welcome us for generations to come! Year around!

Say, “Hi, Smokey” next time you pass by.

Hear the original Smokey the Bear Song