This time of year, communities comes together in gratitude and thankfulness. Here’s where you can share a Thanksgiving Day meal:

BISHOP: Salvation Army, 621 Line St., 12:00 noon – Sit down or take out.

BIG PINE: Methodist Church, 313 Crocker, 2:00 – 4:00p.m. Take out or delivery. (760-938-0046)

LONE PINE: VFW #8036, 481 S Main St. 12 noon – 3 p.m., Take out only.

TONOPAH: Cancelled due to COVID. Suggested reach out to neighbors, take a plate or dessert.