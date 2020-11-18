5,000 ACRE MOUNTAIN VIEW FIRE – WALKER/COLEVILLE MANDATORY EVAC.

(As of 11:00 a.m. 11-18-20) Started yesterday around 2:30 p.m., a brush fire near Walker was blown by high winds up to 80 MPH, expanding to 5,000 acres overnight.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office has called for mandatory evacuations for Coleville, Walker, and Topaz.

Highway 395 is closed in Bridgeport north to the state line. Detour route around the fire is Hwy. 182 northeast to NV Hwy 338.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary evac center at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Hwy. 395, in Minden, NV.

The Bishop Salvation Army has already received requests for help for fire evacuated residents. The organization has plenty of food to help out, but has request financial donations be made directly to 760-872-2124.

(Thank you to our media friends at CBS KPIX Ch. 5 in San Francisco for some of the first pictures of the scene. )