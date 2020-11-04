Tailgate Concert and Drive-In Movies

Are you tired of staying home and ready for some FUN? The Drive-In and Tailgate Concert Series is up and running at the Tri-County Fairgrounds! You can now enjoy Movies, Live Music …all from the safety of your vehicle! Please visit TriCountyFair.com for a full schedule of events.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 7 – Carbe & Durand (Concert) (CANCELED DUE TO EXPECTED WEATHER)

Nov. 8 – Anything Selena (Selena Tribute Concert)

Nov. 14 – Led Zepagain (Concert)

Nov. 17 – Stone Locals (Drive-In Movie) Climbers Coalition Drive-In and Clean Up

Sept. 2 – 5, 2021 – JUST ANNOUNCED Tri-County Fair with Wynonna & The Big Noise (yeah . . .that Wynonna)

http://www.tricountyfair.com