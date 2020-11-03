200 KIDS AT LONE PINE TRICK OR TREAT

COVID couldn’t spoil Halloween for Lone Pine kids. Over 200 marched up and down to the businesses on Main Street (Highway 395) on October 31st, of course with social distancing and masks, even over their costume mask.

John Tuner, owner of Elevations, on the corner of Main Street and Whitney Portal Road, saw five or six big bags of 100+-pieces of candy disappear. “Sometimes kids just needed a handful,” he said, in the spirit of trying to make this celebration normal for the kids.

(Photo Courtesy of Dr. Ben Jones)