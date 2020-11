A FedEx truck heading westbound on Highway 108 last night around 7:00 p.m. veered off the highway at the end of a steep grade and a sharp corner. The truck destroyed 25′ of guard rail before it plunged down a steep embankment into a riven.

The driver was uninjured, according to Bridgeport CHP.

The situation now involves Hazmat in the recovery of the truck. CHP has Hwy. 108 closed from Hwy. 395 to west of the Levitt Meadows Pack Station for an undetermined of time.