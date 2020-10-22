THE INYO IS OPEN, CLOSING SOON FOR THE SEASON

Whether a little local getaway, or our listeners from SoCal coming up for a fall vacation, here’s the latest campground and visitor-serving facilities openings in the Inyo National Forest. (as of 10/21/20)

If your favorite campground is not listed, it is already closed for the season

Mono Lake Ranger District:

Campgrounds open: Lundy Canyon (county), Aspen (estimated closing 11/2), Lower Lee Vining (estimated closing 11/2), Hartley (estimated closing 10/28), Glass Creek (estimated closing 11/2), Silver Lake (closing 11/1).

The Mono Basin Visitor Center is closed, but visitor questions are being answered via phone call daily, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, 760- 647-3044.

Mammoth Ranger District

Roads closed: Reds Meadow Rd (Creek Fire).

Campgrounds open: Mammoth Mtn. RV Park, New Shady Rest (closing 11/1/20) , Crowley (BLM, no water, closing 10/31.)

The Mammoth Welcome Center is closed, but visitor questions are being answered via phone call daily, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, 760-924-5502. The Devils Postpile Ranger Station is closed for the season.

White Mountain Ranger District

Campgrounds Open: Horton (BLM, closing 10/31), Goodale (BLM).Convict Lake (closes 11/1/20), French Camp (closes 11/1/20), Pleasant Valley (County), Bitterbrush (no host), Four Jeffrey (closing 10/28), Sabrina (closing 10/28), Baker Creek (County), Upper Sage Flat (closing 10/28), Taboose Creek (County), Tinnemaha Creek (County).

The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is closed.

The White Mountain Ranger Station Visitor Center is closed, but visitor questions are being answered via phone call daily, 8:00 am to 4:30 0pm, 760-873-2500. Starting 11/2: Monday – Friday, 8:00 am -4:30 pm.

Mt Whitney Ranger District

Campgrounds open: Independence Creek (county), Whitney Portal (closes 10/31), Tuttle Creek (BLM), Lower Grays Meadow (winter ops), Lone Pine (winter ops starting 10/31), Boulder Creek RV Resort (private), Portuguese Joe (county), Diaz Lake (County), Cottonwood Lakes (closing 10/31), Cottonwood Pass (closing 10/31), Horseshoe Meadows Equestrian (closing 10/31).

The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine is closed, but visitor questions are being answered via phone call daily , 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, 760-876-6200.Starting 10/30: Monday- Friday,8:30 am -4:00 pm

