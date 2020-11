Originally cancelled by the Town of Mammoth Lakes due to COVID concerns, Trick or Treating is back for the kids of Mammoth Lakes.

The police department has stepped up to host a drive-in and walk up trick or treating. The fun event will run from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Halloween evening Everyone needs to wear a mask, spooky or not.

Ya’ see girls and boys . . . police men and woman are not scary. They’re the good guys!

(Photo: Courtesy of Mammoth Lakes Police Department)