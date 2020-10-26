LAST DAYS TO HOOK ‘EM & COOK ‘ EM

This weekend, November 1, marks the mostly total shut down of the remaining Eastern Sierra Campgrounds. (Several private and county campgrounds may stay opened year around.) Fishing continues until November 15 for most High Sierra lakes. I went all over the eastside this past weekend. Here’s what I found:

Bridgeport – As of this coming weekend, Twins Lake will be the only Eastern Sierra resort/campgrounds open past 11/1. They’ve elected to stay open one more week due to the COVID/smoke closures over the summer. Good air quality and clear blue skies.

Lone Pine – Whitney Portal Store closed early with smoke advisory. A few small trout left in pond. Campgrounds will close 10/31. Tuttle Creek (BLM) & Portuguese Joe & Diaz Lake (Inyo County) open year around.

Bishop Creek Lakes – South Lake boat rentals closed, water level dropped 25′ so no fishable shoreline due to steep rock face. Sabina’s been very windy, closes 10/28 . North Lake – tough access through reeds. Bitterbrush campground will remain opened, but with no host.

Crowley Lake – closes 10/31

Convict Lake – closes 11/1

Mammoth Lakes – All resorts and campgrounds closed for season due to smoke. Roads opened with access to some lakes.

June Lake – All campgrounds closed except Silver Lake, ’til 11/1

Lee Vining/Tioga Pass – All campgrounds on Tioga Pass closed. Lower Lee Vining closes 11/2. Lundy (Mono County) remains open for now.