LAST DAYS OF 2020 IN THE INYO

If your favorite campground is not listed, it is already closed for the season (as of 11-1-20)

Mono Lake Ranger District:

Roads open: Monitor Pass (Hwy 89), Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4), Sonora Pass (Hwy108), Bodie Rd. (Hwy 270), Lundy Lake Rd. Hwy 120 E (Benton), Hwy 158., Saddlebag Rd. Tioga Pass (Hwy 120 W) at Yosemite National Park Boundary is open to vehicular traffic w/ day use reservation or proof of overnight accommodation in the park required through 10/31, no reservation required staring 11/1.

Campgrounds open: Lundy Canyon (county, open through 11/15, weather permitting), Lower Lee Vining (open, weather permitting), Glass Creek (open, weather permitting).

Mammoth Ranger District

Roads open: Lake Basin Rd., Mammoth Scenic Loop.

Campgrounds open: Mammoth Mtn. RV Park, Crowley (BLM)

White Mountain Ranger District

Roads open: McGee Creek Rd., Rock Creek Road, Buttermilk Rd., Hwy 168, North Lake Rd., South Lake Rd., White Mountain Rd. Silver Canyon Rd. (4×4-high clearance expect winter damage), Wyman Canyon Rd. (4×4-high clearance), Big Pine Canyon.

Campgrounds Open: Horton (BLM), Goodale (BLM), Pleasant Valley (County), Bitterbrush (closing 11/9/20), Baker Creek (County), Taboose Creek (County), Tinnemaha Creek (County).

Mt Whitney Ranger District

Roads open: Onion Valley, Whitney Portal Rd., Foothill Road, Division Creek, Horseshoe Meadow .

Campgrounds open: Independence Creek (county), Tuttle Creek (BLM), Lower Grays Meadow (closes 11/9), ), Lone Pine (closes 11/9), Boulder Creek RV Resort (private), Portuguese Joe (county), Diaz Lake (County)