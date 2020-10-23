CALIFORNIA FORESTS START RECOVERING

Just had to repost this amazing photo of recovery from our California wildfires. In the Big Basin Redwood State Park, a hot spot still burning two months later, also has green shrub growth! Redwoods reportedly have little green shoots coming out of the burned bark

California State Parks reports . . . “If an individual tree does not survive, it is likely to be replaced by sprouts coming from the same root system. The fire has brought down a rain of redwood cones and seed and created conditions for seeds to germinate in newly created openings on bare ground. New growth from seedlings can add genetic diversity to the forest.”

(Photo Courtesy of California State Parks, Joanne Kerbavaz, Santa Cruz District)