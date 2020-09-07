Dr. Tom Boo, Mono County Public Health Officer, issued an Order on August 11, 2020 that supersedes and replaces the June 18, 2020 Health Officer Order regulating lodging within the Town of Mammoth Lakes. This Order does not apply to unincorporated areas of Mono County.

The new Order imposes new requirements on lodging facilities within the Town of Mammoth Lakes that emphasizes existing State requirements for the protection of visitors and residents (including the hospitality workforce).

The new requirements shall apply to all occupancies beginning August 24, 2020, regardless of when reservations were made, and shall remain in effect until April 30, 2021, unless modified, repealed, or extended.

Within the Town of Mammoth Lakes, the new requirements were imposed to better manage the pace of local visitation, ensure the health and safety of both lodging guests and hospitality staff by adhering to State-mandated cleaning standards for lodging facilities and to preserve the region’s limited healthcare capacity.

Hotels and Condo/Hotels

Occupancy levels shall be reduced from 75% to 70% of capacity over a 7-day period extending from Monday through Sunday of each week. This requirement shall apply to all occupancies beginning August 24, 2020, regardless of when reservations were made.

In accordance with State requirements applicable to the lodging industry, all bedding and linens shall be laundered between each occupancy, without exception.

In accordance with State guidance applicable to the lodging industry, all kitchen supplies shall be washed between guests and cleaning staff shall be provided with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), and shall wear such PPE while cleaning.

In accordance with State guidance applicable to the lodging industry, all kitchen supplies shall be washed between guests and cleaning staff shall be provided with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), and shall wear such PPE while cleaning.

It is recommended, but not required, that rooms/units be left vacant for a 24-hour period between each occupancy. Cleaning staff with appropriate PPE may enter the room/unit during the 24-hour vacancy period.



Short-Term Residential Rental Units

Short-term lodging facilities (including short-term rentals, vacation rentals, Air BnB’s, timeshares, or similar units) shall comply with the following:

A 24-hour vacancy period shall remain in place between each occupancy. This requirement shall apply to all occupancies beginning August 24, 2020, regardless of when reservations were made.

In accordance with State requirements applicable to the lodging industry, all bedding and linens shall be laundered between each occupancy, without exception.

In accordance with State requirements applicable to the lodging industry, all kitchen supplies shall be washed between guests and cleaning staff shall be provided with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), and shall wear such PPE while cleaning. Cleaning staff with appropriate PPE may enter the room/unit during the 24-hour vacancy period.

