The Inyo National Forest has closed the southwest segment of the Golden Trout Wilderness on the Inyo National Forest under a forest closure order due to the SQF Complex (Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire) for firefighter and public safety. In addition, the Sequoia National Forest has closed the parts Golden Trout Wilderness under their administration.

The Inyo’s closure is to the west of the South Fork of the Kern and trail networks from Siberian Pass at the northern boundary with Sequoia National Park, remains west of Big Whitney Meadow, Ramshaw Meadow, and Kingfisher Ridge and connects at the at the southern boundary with Sequoia National Forest at Blackrock Ranger Station .Please see the map for better detail.

For now, the north eastern part of the Golden Trout Wilderness on the Inyo remains open, which keeps the Pacific Crest Trail and trails at Cottonwood Pass, Trail Pass, and Cottonwood Lakes open as long as those itineraries avoid the closure areas on the Inyo and the Sequoia National Forest (as a rule itineraries heading north from these trails).

If you are considering hiking or backpacking into the Golden Trout Wilderness from the Inyo, please be advised that there is an uncontained fire and substantial smoke a in the area. Please consider alternatives.

The Castle Fire started by lightning and is currently 23,625 acres and 0% contained.

The post SQF Complex Fire Closes Portion of Golden Trout Wilderness appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

