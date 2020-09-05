Kammi Foote, Inyo County Registrar of Voters is excited to announce that voters now have a new updated version of the Inyo County Elections website!

This new website was brought to Inyo County voters at no additional cost. Inyo County worked with the teams at US Digital Response (USDR) and the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) to update the design, based on research from the Center for Civic Design, and provides critical information voters need to participate in the Presidential Election on November 3rd.

Here’s what you’ll find on the new website:

• A modernized homepage with easy navigation and timely, relevant announcements

• Key information to assist voters with registering to vote

• Important information about what to expect on your ballot, how to vote by mail, and what to expect when voting in person

• A new updated Frequently Asked Questions section.

People are increasingly looking for civic information online. The layout of the new website allows voters to easily find important election information and is readable on desktop computers and mobile devices.

Kammi Foote, Inyo County Registrar of Voters, states “Our office is committed to providing voters with all of the information they need to participate in this election.”

Inyo County citizens are encouraged to visit elections.inyocounty.us to learn more, and to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter under the handle @inyoelections to stay informed.