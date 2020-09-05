INYO COUNTY, CA, August 12, 2020 – Today, Inyo County obtained a judicial restraining order against Two Brothers From Italy (Big Pine, CA) prohibiting them from continuing to violate the state and local COVID-19 health orders. The County was forced to commence this action after multiple failed attempts to gain Two Brothers’ voluntary compliance.

As stated in the County’s request “It is with great regret that Inyo County filed this lawsuit and sought this temporary restraining order. The County understands that these are difficult times for all businesses, and the last thing that the County wants to do is impose additional expenses or stress on business owners. However, the County—and in particular, its Health Officer Dr. James Richardson—are also charged with protecting the public from the dangers of communicable diseases, such as COVID-19.”

Today’s court order means that Two Brothers must suspend their operations until they are able to create, and adhere to, a business operations plan ensuring that they will no longer maintain an environment with such a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

