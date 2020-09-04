The second death of a Mono County resident due to COVID-19 has been confirmed.

The patient passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Initially found to have COVID-19 through Mono County Public Health contact tracing on July 27, the patient was later admitted to Mammoth Hospital with worsening symptoms. Following a period of slight improvement, the condition deteriorated, and the patient was subsequently transferred to Northern Nevada Medical Center and passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.

Mammoth Hospital has had eight patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. It remains critically important to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through our community by wearing a mask when you can’t maintain distance, washing your hands, and limiting social interactions with members outside of your household.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this patient as we are saddened by the recent loss of another one of our community members,” says Mammoth Hospital CEO Tom Parker. “This is another tragic loss for a tight knit community such as ours and our deepest condolences go out to those close to her.”

Both Mono County Public Health Officer, Dr. Tom Boo, and Mammoth Hospital Chief Medical Officer Craig Burrows, MD, agree the second death in Mono County underscores the importance of protecting our community members during this ongoing pandemic. Mr. Parker added that Mammoth Hospital is able to care for all patients and has taken great steps to prepare for any potential surge of COVID-19 related cases in Mono County.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.