July 28th, 2020 – Inyo County – The Bishop Paiute Tribe is experiencing low water pressure reservation wide due to the high demand of water usage and minimal storage and pumping capacity.

The Bishop Paiute Reservation has six drinking water wells with two wells each located at PaMe Lane, Tibec Lane, and Siebu Lane. Currently three out of six wells are inoperable. With the temperatures rising, and more community members staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic the water usage has gone up significantly.

The Public Works Department is working hard to secure funding and contracts to make the needed repairs and replacements for inoperable pumps and motors of the three wells. It is of highest priority to ensure our community has continuous safe drinking water.

The following restrictions apply to all residential, commercial, non-profit and Tribal entities. No use of the domestic water for any water users is allowed on Mondays. Even numbered addresses may water only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 5:00am-10:00am and 5:00pm-10:00pm . Odd numbered addresses only water on Wednesday Friday and Sunday from 5:00am-10:00am and 5:00pm-10:00pm.These restrictions will be strictly enforced until further notice. The only exception to consider under these regulations is you may water any gardens and fruit trees as needed as long as it is not excessive. We encourage those that have access to irrigation or creeks to utilize those resources. If you have any questions or would like to report any violators, please do not hesitate to contact the Public Works office at 760-873-6638. We thank you for your cooperation in joining the team of conservation.

Updates will be available to the public as they occur on KBPT-LP 96.1fm at the top of the hour for breaking information and at 8am, 11am, 6pm and 11pm for cumulative information.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.