Inyo County’s Public Health Division of Health and Human Services was notified on Friday, August 14, 2020 of the likelihood that the County will be officially placed on the list as of Monday, August 17, 2020, which will result in closure of indoor activities for additional industries.

Once the County is placed on the monitoring list, the following industries will be added to the list of businesses that must close indoor operations, but are able to modify to operate outside or by pick-up:

• Gyms and fitness centers

• Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing

• Hair salons and barbershops

• Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals

• Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors

• Shopping malls (not Inyo)

For more information visit the County website @ Inyo County, California

The post appeared first on KIBS/KBOV Inyo County Local News and Radio – The Voice of the Sierra covering Highway 395 and the Greater Bishop, CA.

